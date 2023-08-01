Home News Cedar Point announces Top Thrill 2, the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch coaster

Cedar Point announces Top Thrill 2, the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch coaster

The strata coaster, known as any roller coaster eclipsing a height of 400 feet, was first pioneered by Cedar Point in 2003.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 1, 2023) – Cedar Point, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, will once again redefine roller coaster innovation in 2024 with the debut of Top Thrill 2, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster. The strata coaster, known as any roller coaster eclipsing a height of 400 feet, was first pioneered by Cedar Point in 2003. The park will build on that legacy with not one, but two, 420-foot-tall track towers, putting riders in the driver’s seat for one of the greatest races of all time.

A New Formula for Thrills

Riders will immerse themselves as they join the CP Racing Team and climb into one of three, sleek high-performance racing vehicles. Each of Top Thrill 2’s trains will feature open-air seating, providing heart-pounding views on the world’s first and only dual-tower vertical speedway.

On the start, using an all-new linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system, riders will peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2’s original 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

Riders will then see Cedar Point unlike ever before as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot-tall track tower. After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.

Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates momentarily before diving into a 270-degree spiral and crossing the finish line.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

Delivering High-Tech Racing Performance

Partnering with Cedar Point and utilizing the ride’s original and iconic top hat tower, Zamperla Rides and its Roller Coaster Business Unit engineered and designed a completely new experience. Top Thrill 2 is one of the first roller coasters in the world to utilize Zamperla’s “Lightning” trains, capable of high-speed aerodynamics, performance and rider comfort. The ride’s new high-tech LSM launch system delivers smooth and quiet acceleration while giving riders the chance to feel the rush of motorsport racing.

“My sincere congratulations to Cedar Point on the announcement of this incredible project. Today, with pride and excitement, we embark on this collaborative journey together,” added Antonio Zamperla, president and CEO of Zamperla. “It is an honor for Zamperla to add our signature on The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®. I cannot wait until next year when we see this record-breaking scream machine come to life.”

The Legacy of Roller Coasters

Cedar Point is the industry leader in roller coaster innovation, having introduced some of the tallest and fastest rides on the planet. In addition to being the home of the world’s first roller coasters over 200 feet tall (the Magnum XL-200 hyper coaster), over 300 feet tall (the Millennium Force giga coaster) and over 400 feet tall (the former Top Thrill Dragster strata coaster), Cedar Point is now home to the world’s first and only reimagined strata coaster. With its three distinct launches, increased ride time of nearly two minutes and its second vertical tower, Top Thrill 2 will make its mark on roller coaster history and redefine the famous Cedar Point skyline.

2024 Gold Pass Now On Sale

Guests can take repeat laps on Top Thrill 2 with the purchase of a 2024 Gold Pass, on sale now for a limited time for just $99, plus applicable taxes and fees. The Gold Pass includes admission to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark and HalloWeekends for the rest of 2023 and all of 2024, plus free parking, in-park discounts and more. Guests should hit the gas and act now – the 2024 Gold Pass limited-time price of $99 goes up on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 will make its debut in 2024.