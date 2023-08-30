Home News Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest returns to Cedar Point

Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest returns to Cedar Point

The celebration of Cedar Point's famous midway munchie returns Sept. 9 and 10.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 30, 2023) – Cedar Point is celebrating its famous midway munchie with the return of Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, Sept. 9 and 10. A park staple for more than 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been a ‘must-have’ for guests from around the Midwest, and this limited-time event celebrates the tradition with four new recipes served at the park’s Happy Friar location near Gemini and Hot Potato near Raptor.

Specialty flavors during the event include Fully Loaded Fries with ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, roasted corn, sliced olives, salsa, sour cream and jalapeños; Cuban Fries with diced ham and pickles, white cheese sauce, yellow mustard and parsley; Gyro Fries with gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and dill; and Philly Cheesesteak Fries with Philly meat, nacho cheese sauce, sautéed onions and peppers with parsley.

The four new flavors join traditional all-season favorites like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Original and Chili & Cheese fresh-cut fries.

Happy Friar, the lovable fry-con of the Happy Friar fresh-cut fries stand on the Gemini Midway, will be making appearances throughout the weekend. Guests can stop by and meet Happy Friar for a selfie or family photo as he delivers the good news about Cedar Point’s decadent limited-time taters.

For more information on Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, visit cedarpoint.com/events.