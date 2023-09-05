Home News Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returns next week

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Sept. 5, 2023) – It’s family fun by day and fright by night as Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returns for its 26th year, select days and nights, Sept. 14 through Oct. 29. With daytime family activities like corn and hay mazes, pint-sized tractors for kids, pumpkin decorating, games and trick-or-treating, plus nighttime haunted mazes, scare zones and entertainment, HalloWeekends will send silly and scary chills down the spine. The popular event for fans of fall is back for seven weekends with several new experiences to explore.

Midnight Haunted Maze

Mr. Midnight, the icon of HalloWeekends, invites guests to explore the shadowy rooms of his mysteriously malevolent mind and become immersed in his “Book of the Dark,” encountering the fears, terrors and horrors living within its pages. This all-new maze is located near the GateKeeper roller coaster and joins four additional haunted mazes: Bloodbath, Fearground Freak Show, Slaughter House and The Haunting of Eerie Estate, all included with park admission.

Clownz: Death Metal Tour

As guests stroll down the Gemini Midway, they’ll stumble upon the “Butchers of Rock” band, who’ve found themselves performing an eternal concert night after night at HalloWeekends. With live music and clown-faced concertgoers roaming the venue in this new outdoor scare zone, it’s sure to provide sinister guitar licks, murderous metal music and blood-curdling screams. Clownz: Death Metal Tour is just one of five outdoor fright zones, including CornStalkers 2.0, Tombstone Terror-tory, Cut Throat Cove and Blood on the Bayou.

Tastes of HalloWeekends

Cedar Point’s culinary team continues to formulate the perfect flavors for the season, and this year, new delicacies are available. Guests can sink their fangs into the smoked wings of fire, maple sausage on a stick with spicy sriracha maple syrup, cheesecake chimichangas with caramel and apple pie toppings, pumpkin pie spiced churros, Nashville chicken and waffles, the Oktoberfest pizza with mashed redskin potatoes, smoked kielbasa, sauerkraut and cheddar cheese, and so much more. HalloWeekends-themed specialty drinks and the popular “blood bag” alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will return.

Scream-worthy Entertainment

Fresh off their “The Brimstone Club” album’s #2 debut on Billboard’s classical crossover chart, Halloween horror composers Midnight Syndicate will take to the HalloWeekends Main Stage on select nights. The “Echoes of The Brimstone Club” show combines macabre melodies from their new album with live performers, pyrotechnics and a few sinister scares. It’s just one of more than 12 entertainment experiences for adults and kids alike, joining shows like “The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown,” “Wake The Dead: A Murder Mystery Musical” and “The Shrieks.”

A Screaming Good Deal

Guests can enjoy each day and night of HalloWeekends with the 2024 Gold Pass for just $125 (plus applicable taxes and fees). The Gold Pass includes unlimited admission and parking to this year’s HalloWeekends, plus unlimited admission to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking, in-park discounts, HalloWeekends and the all-new, record-breaking Top Thrill 2 roller coaster in 2024. At $125, that’s just under $5 per 2023 HalloWeekends operating day, plus each operating day in 2024. The 2024 Gold Pass is on sale now at cedarpoint.com.

HalloWeekends runs Thursday nights, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept.14 through Oct. 29. For information on the full HalloWeekends offerings, guests can visit halloweekends.com.