Home News The Season of Joy returns to Sawmill Creek Resort

The Season of Joy returns to Sawmill Creek Resort

Featuring thousands of dazzling lights inside and out, custom craft cocktails, live entertainment and the resort’s cozy 200-acre woodland setting, the Season of Joy is the ideal getaway for adults and families.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Nov. 7, 2023) – Back for its second year, the Season of Joy envelops Cedar Point’s Sawmill Creek Resort on select days, Nov. 17 – Dec. 31. Featuring thousands of dazzling lights inside and out, custom craft cocktails, live entertainment and the resort’s cozy 200-acre woodland setting, the Season of Joy is the ideal getaway for adults and families.

Festive Experiences for All

New this year, the magic of an old-fashioned Christmas TV special comes to life in “Fireside Family Christmas,” a look at how one family celebrates Christmas Eve through songs, fun and surprises. Additional favorites like “The Mistletones” and “Sawmill Carolers” are set to provide a merry and bright Christmas soundtrack in all their pitch-perfect harmonies.

Photo Courtesy of Cedar Point

For a nominal fee, guests can personalize and decorate Christmas cookies, learn how to create seasonally-inspired charcuterie presentations with Christmas Charcuterie, or master the art of crafting Christmas libations with A Taste of the Season classes.

Guests can escape to The Hideout, a festive Christmas pop-up bar serving up the spirit of Christmas with one-of-a-kind cocktails, hand-picked wines and craft beers. The warm glow of the fire sets the tone at the S’mores & More bar, where guests can customize their own hot cocoa beverage or purchase a s’mores gift box.

The Toast of the North Coast New Year’s Eve party closes the Season of Joy on Dec. 31 with a live band, hand-crafted drinks and cuisine, plus a spectacular countdown to all the hope and promise of a new year.

Castaway Christmas

Cedar Point’s Castaway Bay year-round indoor waterpark hotel receives its own festive makeover during Castaway Christmas, Nov. 17 – Dec. 31. Customized for younger families, Castaway Christmas will play host to interactive games, crafts, live performances by a steel drum band, holiday karaoke and a special ship lighting ceremony in the main lobby.

Families can create their own unique holiday ornaments and souvenirs, plus visit Santa and the Castaway Bay characters like Gordy the sea turtle and Flo the flamingo throughout their stay. The resort will also host a “Noon-Year’s Eve” celebration on Dec. 31, giving kids the chance to create party hats, noisemakers and count down to 2024 in their own special way.

To learn more about these seasonal events and special overnight packages, guests can visit sawmillcreekresort.com and castawaybay.com.

Winter Waterfront Dining

Cedar Point’s Bay Harbor is the perfect place for a winter warm-up as the restaurant features nightly specials during the week. Ideal for a casual night out with friends, date night or family celebrations, Bay Harbor features half-off pasta dinners on Wednesdays; buy-one, get-one-half-off entrées and appetizers on Thursdays; fresh fish specials on Fridays; and Bay Harbor’s signature prime rib on Saturdays. For more details and the full menu, visit bayharbordining.com.