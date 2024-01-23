DOJ Seeks Additional Info from Six Flags, Cedar Fair on $8 Bln Merger

Tuesday, 23 January 2024
The U.S. Department of Justice has requested more information and documents from Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair as it reviews their proposed $8 billion merger. This second request comes amid heightened anti-trust scrutiny from regulators and consumer interest groups, with the companies aiming to comply by May 2 and expecting the merger to close in the first half of 2024.
