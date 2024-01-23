Home News DOJ Seeks Additional Info from Six Flags, Cedar Fair on $8 Bln Merger

DOJ Seeks Additional Info from Six Flags, Cedar Fair on $8 Bln Merger

Six Flags and Cedar Fair continue to expect the merger to close in the first half of 2024.

The U.S. Department of Justice has requested more information and documents from Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair as it reviews their proposed $8 billion merger. This second request comes amid heightened anti-trust scrutiny from regulators and consumer interest groups, with the companies aiming to comply by May 2 and expecting the merger to close in the first half of 2024.

