Cedar Point to hire 7,000 associates for upcoming summer

Week-long hiring event Feb. 17–24 to fill wide variety of roles

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 13, 2024) – Cedar Point, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, is set to hire 7,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2024 season in May. The park anticipates filling the majority of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 17-24 online and at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center in Sandusky.

Throughout the season, Cedar Point associates ensure that the park’s mission to make people happy is brought to life. The park has a wide variety of positions available, including:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

Hotels

Maintenance

Behind-the-scenes roles and many more

Hourly pay ranges from $13 - $17 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service and position. Cedar Point offers competitive wages and benefits, along with many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Cedar Point will host in-person job fairs throughout the week at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2210 1st St. in Sandusky from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day. For more details, candidates can visit cedarpoint.com/jobs.

“Our associates are key to delivering memorable experiences for our guests from all over the world,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Whether they’re working a front-line position interacting with guests or managing backstage operations, there’s an opportunity to play an important role in making people happy.”

Cedar Point’s hiring blitz is part of a plan by parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates across its network of parks in 2024. Cedar Fair anticipates filling the majority of those roles during hiring events to be held across all parks in the U.S. and Canada from Feb. 17-24.