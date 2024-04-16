Cedar Point reaches agreement with woman injured by Top Thrill Dragster

Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Cedar Point has reached a settlement with Rachel Hawes, who suffered severe injuries from a metal plate that struck her while she was in line for Top Thrill Dragster in August 2021. While details of the settlement remain undisclosed, both parties have expressed satisfaction with the outcome. This agreement follows an investigation that cleared Cedar Point of any legal wrongdoing in the maintenance of the roller coaster.
Questions about Cedar Point? Ask a question and let the park's biggest fans help plan your trip.