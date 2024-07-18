Home News Summer nights at Cedar Point are heating up

Summer nights at Cedar Point are heating up

All-new, multi-sensory Boardwalk Nights event begins Friday

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (July 18, 2024) – When the sun goes down at Cedar Point, excitement heats up at the all-new Boardwalk Nights signature event. Celebrating the park’s classic beach boardwalk after dark, The Boardwalk section of the park and the famous Cedar Point Beach come alive with a variety of musical acts, spectacular stunts, games, dancing, food and more. Boardwalk Nights kicks off Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. and runs nightly through Aug. 18 (excluding Tuesdays).

Daring Feats and Non-Stop Beats

The Grand Opening Boardwalk Cavalcade, presented by Blue Bunny, starts each night with massive parade floats, a signature soundtrack and a multitude of vibrant characters, including Ms. Popcorn and Ms. Cotton Candy. The Boardwalk Brass Brigade, soulful Singin’ SeaGals and Steamboat Swing Dance Party will create musical memories for guests on The Boardwalk while the sandy shore of Lake Erie becomes a mile-long dance floor with DJ Lemmy spinning tunes throughout the night.

Classic feats of strength and endurance appear around every corner of The Boardwalk with high-dive daredevils, fire manipulators, hand-to-hand human balancing teams, synchronized kite flying artists and the towering 40-foot-tall Wheel of Destiny.

Photo courtesy Cedar Point

Sip and Savor

No boardwalk experience is complete without classic tastes like colossal cotton candy, signature flavored popcorn and loaded footlong hot dogs with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork and barbecue sauce. Guests can quench their thirst with signature spiked cocktails and lemonade/limeade shakers in flavors of watermelon jalapeño, strawberry basil and piña colada. Non-alcoholic signature flavors are also available.

Activities for the Family

Guests can play a variety of interactive games, like Boardwalk Ball on the 3 Point Challenge court as six players compete in a fast-paced, knockout-style competition. Glow-in-the-dark volleyball, Hi-Striker, the Mini Wheel and Ring A Seagull – a humorous nod to Cedar Point’s unofficial winged mascots – are perfect games of skill for all ages.

Festive Finale

The rooftops of the Dodgem bumper cars ride and the majestic Cedar Point Grand Pavilion will pop with flashes of color and light as Boardwalk Nights’ grand finale brings the evening’s activities to a close. Featuring synchronized, close-proximity fireworks, pyrotechnics, light and sound, the display is the perfect end to a hot summer night at Cedar Point.

Guests looking to save on admission during Boardwalk Nights can purchase the Boardwalk Nights Bundle for $64.99, plus applicable taxes and fees. The package includes single-day admission to Cedar Point, general parking and $20 in Boardwalk Bucks for use in the park during the event.

There’s so much more to see and do at Boardwalk Nights. For complete event information or to purchase tickets and special overnight packages, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.