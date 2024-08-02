Home News Cedar Point to retire Snake River Falls

Cedar Point to retire Snake River Falls

The large flume opened in 1993.

From the Cedar Point blog:

After 31 years of soaking riders (both on the ride and over its splashy bridge), it’s time to “wave” goodbye to the Snake River Falls boat ride.

Opened in 1993, Snake River Falls debuted as the tallest, steepest & fastest water flume ride in the world. Standing 82 feet above Frontier Town, nobody had ever seen anything like it.

Read more from Cedar Point.