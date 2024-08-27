Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest makes spud-tacular return to Cedar Point

Tuesday, 27 August 2024
Cedar Point Press Release
SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 27, 2024) – Cedar Point’s celebration of its famous midway munchie is back with the return of Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, Sept. 6 – 8. Since 1942, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been a ‘must-have’ for guests from around the Midwest, and this limited-time event showcases four all-new recipes to savor.
At Happy Friar, located near Gemini, this year’s a-peel-ing flavors include 5 Alarm Fresh-Cut Fries with spicy chili, ghost pepper cheese and habanero pepper, plus Pierogi Fresh-Cut Fries with mini pierogis, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.
Over at Hot Potato, located near Raptor, the park’s spud-tenders are serving Nashville Hot Fresh-Cut Fries with grilled Nashville hot chicken, cheese sauce and pickles, plus Chicken Parmesan Fresh-Cut Fries with grilled chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
The four limited-time flavors join traditional all-season favorites like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Original and Chili & Cheese Fresh-Cut Fries.
Happy Friar, the lovable fry-con of the Happy Friar fresh-cut fries stand on the Gemini Midway, will be making appearances throughout the weekend. Guests can stop by and meet Happy Friar for a selfie or a treasured family photo as he entices all to try Cedar Point’s decadent limited-time taters.
For more information on Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, visit cedarpoint.com/events.
Questions about Cedar Point? Ask a question and let the park's biggest fans help plan your trip.