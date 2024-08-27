Home News Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest makes spud-tacular return to Cedar Point

Cedar Point is bringing back its Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest from September 6-8, featuring four new fry flavors alongside traditional favorites, with special appearances by the fry mascot, Happy Friar.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 27, 2024) – Cedar Point’s celebration of its famous midway munchie is back with the return of Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, Sept. 6 – 8. Since 1942, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been a ‘must-have’ for guests from around the Midwest, and this limited-time event showcases four all-new recipes to savor.

At Happy Friar, located near Gemini, this year’s a-peel-ing flavors include 5 Alarm Fresh-Cut Fries with spicy chili, ghost pepper cheese and habanero pepper, plus Pierogi Fresh-Cut Fries with mini pierogis, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

Over at Hot Potato, located near Raptor, the park’s spud-tenders are serving Nashville Hot Fresh-Cut Fries with grilled Nashville hot chicken, cheese sauce and pickles, plus Chicken Parmesan Fresh-Cut Fries with grilled chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

The four limited-time flavors join traditional all-season favorites like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Original and Chili & Cheese Fresh-Cut Fries.

Happy Friar, the lovable fry-con of the Happy Friar fresh-cut fries stand on the Gemini Midway, will be making appearances throughout the weekend. Guests can stop by and meet Happy Friar for a selfie or a treasured family photo as he entices all to try Cedar Point’s decadent limited-time taters.

For more information on Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest, visit cedarpoint.com/events.