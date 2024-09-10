Home News Fun and fear set to take over as HalloWeekends returns to Cedar Point Thursday night

Fun and fear set to take over as HalloWeekends returns to Cedar Point Thursday night

Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returns for its 27th year, offering family-friendly daytime activities and spooky nighttime scares from September 12 through November 2, with new entertainment, interactive experiences, and seasonal food.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Sept. 10, 2024) – It’s family fun by day and fright by night as Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returns for its 27th year, select days and nights, Sept. 12 through Nov. 2. With daytime family activities like corn and hay mazes, pint-sized trikes for kids, pumpkin decorating and games, plus nighttime haunted mazes, scare zones and entertainment, HalloWeekends has all the traditional seasonal favorites, plus several new tastes, activities and surprises to see.

Midnight’s Curse

New at the HalloWeekends Main Stage, “Midnight’s Curse” takes guests into their darkest nightmares. Through four distinct acts and a haunting soundtrack, host Mr. Midnight navigates their deepest fears by conjuring up jaw-dropping acrobatic performances that include fire manipulation, high-flying aerialists, treacherous balancing and more. Performances of “Midnight’s Curse” take place on Friday and Saturday nights and are not recommended for children.

Mr. Midnight’s Lantern

Guests at HalloWeekends can unlock spooky features throughout the park with Mr. Midnight’s interactive lantern. Activated by invisible spirits, the new lantern will reveal hidden secrets and behave in mysterious ways as it reacts inside haunted mazes, during live performances and at select locations in the park. Guests can purchase the interactive lantern at select retail locations inside the park. Limited quantity available.

Tastes of HalloWeekends

Cedar Point’s culinary team is conjuring up new flavors for the season, including Glazed Gargoyle Chicken Wings tossed with a candy gloss shell, Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake, Butternut Squash and Prosciutto Pizza, Deep-Fried Cheesecake, Hellfire Fresh-Cut Fries, the Mummy Roll (dark chocolate cake with cookies and cream whipped filling) and more. Limited-time food items can be purchased at select locations throughout the park.

Trick-or-Treat Throwbacks

New this year, the kids’ Trick-or-Treating stations are going retro with several stops themed to retired HalloWeekends haunted attractions like Maniacal Mechanical Screamworks, Pharaoh’s Secret, Fear Faire, Zombie High School, Happy Jack’s Toy Factory and Toxic Tunnel of Terror. Trick-or-Treating is just one of the more than 20 activities and shows for kids that are included with park admission.

Scream-worthy Entertainment

Cedar Point’s popular entertainment lineup includes fall favorites like “Fangs After Dusk,” “Butchers of Rock,” “The Shrieks,” “The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown” and “Wake The Dead.” New this year is the return of “Skeleton Crew,” a set of high-flying skeletons that dance, flip and bounce high into the air. Joining this show and the festive atmosphere of The Bonewalk (The Boardwalk during the summer season) are the new Skeleton Stilt Walkers, larger-than-life characters that roam this area geared for all ages.

Friday the 13th Sale

Starting today, guests can purchase single-day HalloWeekends tickets for as low as $34.99 each. This limited-time offer is available online only and will be laid to rest on Friday the 13th. Tickets are valid any single day through Sept. 29, 2024. Also, 2025 Gold Passes are now on sale and include unlimited HalloWeekends this year, plus the entire 2025 Cedar Point season. Additional benefits include free parking, Bring-a-Friend offers, in-park discounts, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark access and more. To purchase a 2025 Gold Pass, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

HalloWeekends runs select days and nights, Sept.12 through Nov. 2. For information on the full HalloWeekends offerings, guests can visit halloweekends.com.