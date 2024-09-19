Home News Record-breaking Siren’s Curse tilt coaster to lure Cedar Point thrill seekers in 2025

Siren’s Curse promises an electrifying, first-of-its-kind tilt coaster experience, drawing thrill-seekers into a twisted tale of Lake Erie’s legendary sirens.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2024) – Cedar Point, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, will add fathoms of thrills to its world-renowned and record-breaking collection of scream machines with the 2025 debut of Siren’s Curse – the tallest, fastest and longest “tilt” roller coaster in North America.

Siren’s Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted. The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation.

Get ready to face the tilt of terror! Siren’s Curse rises from the depths, promising thrills like no other at Cedar Point in 2025. Photo Courtesy Cedar Point

Riders will hear the echo of the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, the sounds growing more sinister as riders reach the top. Their fate will hang in the balance as they encounter the roller coaster’s signature moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding the train of riders will slowly tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer straight down with the hope their train will connect to the twisted track below.

As the track locks into place, riders will flee from the beckoning call of the siren and plunge into the abyss, speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph. The ride will feature 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

Adding to the immersive experience, the two, 24-passenger trains on Siren’s Curse will feature integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car.

Located across from the Iron Dragon suspended coaster and near the Cedar Point Marina, the ride’s tangled and compact layout will provide the high-thrill experience Cedar Point guests have come to know from America’s Roller Coast®. Guests must be 48” tall to ride Siren’s Curse.

“Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down – and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It’s a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests.”

With the addition of Siren’s Curse, Cedar Point will be home to an impressive lineup of 19 roller coasters, including fan favorites like Millennium Force®, Steel Vengeance®, Maverick® and more. As previously announced, the record-breaking triple-launch strata coaster Top Thrill 2® is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

Guests can dive into season-long access to Siren’s Curse and the park’s 67 additional attractions with a 2025 Gold Pass. It includes Cedar Point and HalloWeekends® admission in 2024 and all of 2025, free parking, Cedar Point Shores® Waterpark admission, in-park discounts, bring-a-friend tickets and more. Right now, the 2025 Gold Pass is on sale for $125 or 10 payments of $10 after initial payment of $25. Guests can purchase online now at cedarpoint.com.

Siren’s Curse is scheduled to open in early summer of 2025. For more information on Siren’s Curse, construction updates and more, follow Cedar Point on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube or visit cedarpoint.com.