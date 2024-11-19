Home News The magic of the season returns to Cedar Point Resorts

The magic of the season returns to Cedar Point Resorts

Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek are ready to welcome friends and family to Ohio’s North Coast for a festive celebration.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Nov. 19, 2024) – The holidays are fast-approaching, and two Cedar Point Resorts are ready to welcome friends and family to Ohio’s North Coast for a festive celebration. Kids and younger families can escape to Castaway Bay for Castaway Christmas, Nov. 22 – Dec. 31, while the cozy woodland setting of Sawmill Creek Resort lights up during Season of Joy, Nov. 29 – Dec. 31.

Castaway Christmas

A little bit of the North Pole comes to Cedar Point’s Castaway Bay year-round indoor waterpark hotel during Castaway Christmas where families can experience a stocking full of unique holiday activities, create new family traditions or simply kick back and relax in the 82-degree waterpark.

Castaway Christmas will host daily meet and greets with Santa, “Merry Merry-oke” Christmas sing-alongs, “Reindeer Games,” a family-friendly holiday competition, holiday arts and crafts, live performances by a steel drum band and a special ship lighting ceremony in the main lobby. Castaway Bay’s resident characters like Gordy the sea turtle and Flo the flamingo will meet guests throughout their stay.

The resort will also host a “Noon-Year’s Eve” celebration on Dec. 31, giving kids the chance to create party hats, echo the halls with noisemakers and count down to 2025 in their own special way.

Season of Joy at Sawmill Creek

Sawmill Creek shines bright with thousands of dazzling lights inside and out as the Season of Joy returns for another year. The sounds of the holidays will echo throughout the resort with “The Mistletones,” a trio of merry songbirds performing in perfect harmony, and the “Sawmill Carolers” with their a cappella four-part melodies. The merriment makers of the “Holiday Helper Hotline” show will bring festive music, heartwarming moments and questionable holiday advice to the audience. “Hideout Holiday Trivia” rounds out the entertainment lineup on Saturday nights.

Photo Courtesy Cedar Point

Guests can escape to the Holiday Hideout, a festive pop-up bar serving up the spirit of Christmas with one-of-a-kind cocktails, hand-picked wines and craft beers.

For a nominal fee, guests can enjoy the S’mores & More bar for customized sweet treats or take part in “A Taste of the Season” where they’ll learn how to create holiday-themed libations just in time for family get-togethers. Paint & Sip comes to Season of Joy, giving guests the opportunity to create their own work of canvas art accompanied by wine or a cocktail.

The Toast of the North Coast New Year’s Eve party closes the Season of Joy on Dec. 31 with live music from the North Coast’s top party band “Not Fast Enuff,” hand-crafted drinks and cuisine, plus a spectacular countdown to all the hope and promise of a new year.

To learn more about these seasonal events and special overnight packages, guests can visit sawmillcreekresort.com and castawaybay.com.