Siren’s Curse construction reaches new heights with installation of tilt track

Crews today lifted the ride’s signature element – the tilt track – to the highest point on the roller coaster.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 4, 2025) – Cedar Point’s record-breaking Siren’s Curse tilt roller coaster is one step closer to bringing even more happy screams to the famed amusement park destination. Crews today lifted the ride’s signature element – the tilt track – to the highest point on the roller coaster. This 45-ton, 61-foot-long section of track is the ride’s signature terrifying element, teetering the coaster’s train into a 90-degree vertical position before locking into place and releasing riders into the 2,966 feet of twisting track below.

Siren’s Curse is North America’s tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster and joins Cedar Point’s ultimate collection of 19 roller coasters. Bringing the lore and legend of the mythical Lake Erie siren to life, Siren’s Curse lures its riders with on-board audio and dynamic LED lighting, immersing them into an adrenaline-pumping multi-sensory ride experience. Siren’s Curse is scheduled to open in early summer.