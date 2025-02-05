Home News Cedar Point to hire 7,000 associates for upcoming season

Week-long hiring event Feb. 15 – 22 to fill a variety of roles

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 5, 2025) – Cedar Point, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, is set to hire 7,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2025 season in May. The park will start filling those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 15 - 22 as part of a large recruiting campaign by Cedar Point’s parent company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, across all its parks in North America.

Cedar Point has a wide variety of seasonal positions available, including:

Food & Beverage

Ride Operators

Lifeguards and Aquatic

Security

Hotels

Maintenance

Behind-the-scenes roles and many more

Hourly pay ranges from $13 - $17 for those who are 16 years of age or older based on experience, prior service and position. Cedar Point offers competitive wages and amazing perks for its associates, including discounts on park food and merchandise, reward and recognition programs, exclusive park events for associates, ride nights, a cafeteria with discounted meals, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Six Flags park.

Cedar Point will host in-person open house hours at the Cedar Point Hiring & Training Center, 2206 Cleveland Road West in Sandusky, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply and get hired the same day. For more details or to apply online, candidates can visit cedarpoint.com.

“Our seasonal associates are the true driver of our mission to make people happy throughout the season,” said Colleen Brady, assistant general manager of Cedar Point. “There’s a position for every skill level, whether it’s on the front lines or behind the scenes, and each helps us deliver an amazing experience for guests from all over the world.”