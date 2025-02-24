Home News Cedar Point fans raise more than $120,000 for A Kid Again

New park experiences announced at annual winter tour

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 22, 2025) – In the cold of winter, Cedar Point continues to prepare for the upcoming season and world debut of the record-breaking Siren’s Curse – the tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster in North America – set to open in early summer.

Park fans today witnessed the construction up close and learned new details about changes coming to the park for the 2025 season at the sold-out Winter Chill Out fundraising event. All proceeds from the event benefit A Kid Again, an organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families raising kids with life-threatening illnesses.

Since fundraising at Winter Chill Out began in 2012, more than $800,000 has been raised for various family-focused charities, prioritizing the park’s mission to make people happy and help kids in need.

Some of the new experiences coming to Cedar Point in 2025 include:

Famous Dave’s® Restaurant

America’s favorite BBQ is making a move from the Cedar Point Marina to Cedar Point’s Castaway Bay indoor waterpark resort. Serving award-winning ribs, dry-rubbed meats, signature sandwiches and burgers, pulled chicken, hickory-smoked brisket, salads and more, the new Famous Dave’s will be an anchor for the family of dining experiences outside the park’s gates.

In addition to in-restaurant dining, Famous Dave’s will offer catering, bringing its legendary BBQ to events, gatherings and celebrations.

The future year-round location on Cleveland Road near Cedar Point Drive is undergoing extensive renovations and is scheduled to open in early May.

Happy Friar Renovation

Cedar Point’s famous fresh-cut fries are legendary and their well-known home on the Gemini Midway is receiving a star-spudded upgrade. The Happy Friar fresh-cut fries location is expanding with a new façade and indoor serving line, providing improved traffic flow and faster guest service. Guests can enjoy their perfect potatoes on the adjacent outdoor patio.

Main Gate Photo Station

The annual tradition of capturing the perfect photo just inside the Main Gate continues for a new generation with the addition of a larger-than-life iconic Cedar Point sign. Located in front of the Midway Carousel and replacing the former 150th anniversary sign, the new showpiece prominently displays the Cedar Point logo along with a nod to the park’s mission of making people happy. Standing more than nine feet tall and 14 feet wide, the new sign will be ready for its close-up on Opening Day, May 3.

Live Entertainment

Cedar Point’s award-winning Entertainment team is bringing exciting live productions to the park’s many stages, including “Rock This Way,” a new classic rock revue in the Red Garter Saloon and “Country Crossroads – Live at the Palace,” featuring a live band and vocalists performing classic and contemporary country hits in Frontier Town’s Palace Theatre.

New shows will surround guests on the midways as Lusty Lil returns to Frontier Town in “Lusty Lil’s Western Roadshow,” while The Boardwalk is set to be energized by “The Wild Mice,” a live brass band performing their own twist on today’s hits and some of yesterday’s favorites. Additional live productions will be released at a later date.

Cedar Point Shores Slides

Two new tube slides will make their debut at Cedar Point Shores Waterpark when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24. Each of the new slides on the former “Crosscurrent” tower feature a multi-colored twisted layout with one slide showcasing translucent fiberglass sections that mimic dynamic lighting effects along the ride. Riders must be 48” tall in bare feet to experience the new slides.

Siren’s Curse

Construction continues on North America’s tallest, fastest & longest tilt roller coaster, with a special delivery recently arriving on site. Guests of Winter Chill Out were the first to see the lead car of a Siren’s Curse train. With both trains featuring on-board audio and LED lighting effects, an immersive experience awaits Siren’s Curse riders as they answer the call to all-new thrills. Siren’s Curse is scheduled to open early summer.