Cedar Point opens for the season May 3

Legendary thrill rides, award-winning entertainment and new dining experiences await guests

SANDUSKY, Ohio (April 28, 2025) – This weekend, the sights and sounds of America’s Roller Coast® return as Cedar Point opens for the season on Saturday, May 3. Among the highlights of the upcoming summer is the debut of Siren’s Curse, North America’s tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster. While Siren’s Curse is scheduled to open at a later date, a stratospheric icon returns to the park’s world-famous attraction lineup on opening day.

Top Thrill 2™

Guests can once again “drive the sky” on Top Thrill 2 – the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster. On the start, using a high-tech linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system, riders peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2’s 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching a speed of 101 mph, the fastest reverse launch in the world.

Riders get a breathtaking view of Cedar Point as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on an additional 420-foot-tall vertical track tower. After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.

Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates momentarily before diving into a 270-degree spiral and crossing the finish line. Guests must be at least 52” tall to ride Top Thrill 2.

Siren’s Curse

Siren’s Curse is North America’s tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster. Riders will hear the echo of the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, the sounds growing more sinister as riders reach the top. Their fate will hang in the balance as they encounter the roller coaster’s signature moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding the train of riders will slowly tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer straight down with the hope their train will connect to the twisted track below.

As the track locks into place, riders will flee from the beckoning call of the siren and plunge into the abyss, speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph. The ride will feature 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

Adding to the immersive experience, the two, 24-passenger trains on Siren’s Curse will feature integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car.

Guests must be at least 48” tall to ride Siren’s Curse. An opening date for the ride will be announced later.

All-New Happy Friar

Cedar Point’s famous fresh-cut fries are legendary and their well-known home on the Gemini Midway is set to debut its star-spudded upgrade. The Happy Friar fresh-cut fries location is serving up the fan favorite at its upgraded location, featuring a new façade and indoor serving line that provides improved traffic flow and faster guest service.

Live Entertainment

This season’s entertainment lineup is filled with new surprises and returning fan favorites. The popular “Bands in Residence” series kicks off May 3 giving local and regional acts the ultimate stage with an audience of park guests while “Class of ’99 – Yearbook” goes back in time at the Jack Aldrich Theatre with its iconic 90’s music.

Classic rock show “Rock This Way” takes over the Red Garter Saloon, “The Wild Mice” bring their brass band twists on today’s hits and yesterday’s favorites at The Boardwalk, “Country Crossroads Live at the Palace” features a live band and vocalists performing classic and contemporary country hits at the Palace Theatre and “Lusty Lil’s Western Roadshow” follows Lusty Lil, her crew and their antics on the Gossip Gulch stage in Frontier Town. Guests are encouraged to download the Cedar Point mobile app for a full list of shows and up-to-date schedules.

Famous Dave’s® Restaurant

Serving award-winning ribs, dry-rubbed meats, signature sandwiches and burgers, pulled chicken, hickory-smoked brisket, salads and more, Famous Dave’s will make its debut at a new location in just a few weeks. Now located at Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Famous Dave’s will be open year-round and will offer in-restaurant dining and local catering, bringing its legendary BBQ to events, gatherings and celebrations.

“It’s been a long winter, but the entire Cedar Point team is ready to once again welcome guests as we continue our tradition of delivering amazing thrills, experiences and memories on Lake Erie,” said Colleen Murphy-Brady, Cedar Point’s vice president of park operations. “With Top Thrill 2, the new record-breaking Siren’s Curse opening this summer, a spectacular special event lineup and the many other improvements to the park, our guests will have so much to look forward to – we can’t wait to see them here again!”

To plan a visit to Cedar Point, purchase 2025 Season Passes, reserve overnight accommodations and more, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.