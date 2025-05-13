Home News Uncontrollable laughter roars into Frontier Town

New stand-up comedy series to debut at Cedar Point

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (May 13, 2025) – For the first time at Cedar Point, guests can sit back, relax and laugh their way through a new style of entertainment at the Palace Theatre in Frontier Town. Hoots & Hollers, an exclusive stand-up comedy series, features nationally touring comedians who have performed on “America’s Got Talent,” “Late Night,” Comedy Central and some of the top comedy clubs across the country.

Hoots & Hollers is a collaboration with Secret Society Comedy, a Cleveland-based pop-up comedy club that’s produced over 475 shows at more than 60 venues across Northeast Ohio. Launched in January 2022 by comedians Gheramy Demery, David Horning and Bryan Sternik, the series was created to deliver the kinds of shows they’d actually want to see. With an “exclusively inclusive” underground vibe, Secret Society showcases the next generation of nationally touring comedians in intimate spaces that feel less like a show and more like a shared experience of laughter.

Running Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from June 6 through Aug. 31, Hoots & Hollers offers shows at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. The first two shows will feature content appropriate for ages 14 and older while the 9 p.m. show will be suitable for ages 21 and older. All shows are free and included with park admission.

Notable comedians making their appearance at Hoots & Hollers include Learnmore Jonasi, a finalist and Golden Ticket winner on “America’s Got Talent;” Jeff Scheen, featured on “The Late Late Show with James Corden;” and Mary Santora with her slightly dark, observational style that has been featured on her top-charting debut album, “Hillbilly Boujee.”

“People go to Cedar Point for the thrill of roller coasters and the emotional roller coaster of tension and release that comes with great stand-up felt like the perfect match,” said David Horning, co-founder of Secret Society Comedy. “We’ve worked with every comedian headlining this summer and we can’t wait to see them light up an intimate space that’s not known for stand-up…yet.”

For complete details on Hoots & Hollers, including the lineup of comedians and dates, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.