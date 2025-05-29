Home News Cedar Point hit by layoffs

Cedar Point laying off full-time staff as part of a broad wave of job cuts by Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Cedar Point is laying off full-time staff as part of a broad wave of job cuts by Six Flags Entertainment Corp., just as the summer season kicks off at the Sandusky-based amusement park.

The layoffs come as Six Flags, which merged with Cedar Fair last year in an $8 billion deal, begins implementing cost-saving measures across its newly expanded portfolio of 42 amusement parks in North America.

