Cedar Point hit by layoffs

Thursday, 29 May 2025
Cedar Point is laying off full-time staff as part of a broad wave of job cuts by Six Flags Entertainment Corp., just as the summer season kicks off at the Sandusky-based amusement park.
The layoffs come as Six Flags, which merged with Cedar Fair last year in an $8 billion deal, begins implementing cost-saving measures across its newly expanded portfolio of 42 amusement parks in North America.
