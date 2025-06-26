Home News Cedar Point’s record-breaking Siren’s Curse tilt coaster ready to lure riders this Saturday

Cedar Point will debut Siren’s Curse, the tallest, fastest, and longest tilt coaster in North America, on Saturday, June 28. Inspired by the myth of Lake Erie sirens, the ride features a 160-foot vertical tilt, onboard audio, and over 2,900 feet of high-thrill track.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (June 26, 2025) – Lore and legend are coming to life, and all-new thrills are surfacing as Cedar Point is set to debut Siren’s Curse, North America’s tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster on Saturday, June 28.

Siren’s Curse hearkens to the stories of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted. The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs are finally rising to land to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation.

Journalists and invited guests experience Siren’s Curse during a media preview at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, Thursday, June 26, 2025. The tilt coaster features a 90-degree vertical drop, zero-gravity rolls, and integrated onboard audio. The ride officially opens to the public Saturday. (Photo by Walt Schmidt)

Riders will hear the echo of the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, the sounds growing more sinister as riders reach the top. Their fate will hang in the balance as they encounter the roller coaster’s signature moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding the train of riders will slowly tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer straight down with the hope their train will connect to the twisted track below.

As the track locks into place, riders flee from the beckoning call of the siren and plunge into the abyss, speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph. The ride features 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

Further immersing those who dare to ride, the two, 24-passenger trains on Siren’s Curse envelop riders with high-fidelity integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car. Guests must be 48” tall to ride Siren’s Curse.

Cedar Point, known as “The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®,” is home to an impressive lineup of 19 roller coasters, including fan-favorites Millennium Force®, Steel Vengeance®, Valravn® and Top Thrill 2™, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster.

2025 Cedar Point Season Passholders can enjoy early access to Siren’s Curse on Friday, June 27. All Gold, Summer and Prestige Passholders, along with Passholders who have the All Park Passport add-on, can access the ride from 2 – 10 p.m. Guests can purchase a 2025 Season Pass now at cedarpoint.com.