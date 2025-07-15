Home News Peak summer officially arrives when Boardwalk Nights returns to Cedar Point Friday

Boardwalk Nights returns to Cedar Point this Friday, transforming the park’s lakeside Boardwalk into a nightly celebration of music, stunts, games, food, and fireworks through August 17.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (July 15, 2025) – As the sun sets, the fun heats up at Boardwalk Nights, presented by Blue Bunny®. The signature event celebrates the park’s history and heritage as a classic beach boardwalk with a variety of musical acts, spectacular stunts, games, dancing, food and more, all taking place on the famous Cedar Point Beach and at The Boardwalk section inside the park. Boardwalk Nights kicks off Friday, July 18 and runs nightly through Aug. 17 (excluding Tuesdays).

Daring Feats and Summer Sounds

The Grand Opening Boardwalk Cavalcade starts each night at 7 p.m. with massive stage floats and a multitude of vibrant characters, including Ms. Popcorn and Ms. Cotton Candy. The Boardwalk Brigade, soulful SeaGals and Steamboat Swing Dance Party provide festive soundtracks on The Boardwalk while the sandy shore of Lake Erie comes alive with specialty circus artist performances, synchronized kite shows, kids’ activities and the all-new Fascination Funway game show.

Classic feats of strength and endurance appear around every corner of The Boardwalk with high-dive daredevils, extreme teeterboard artists, hand-to-hand human balancing teams and the towering 40-foot-tall Wheel of Destiny.

Performers bring vibrant energy to Cedar Point’s Boardwalk Nights, the park’s signature summer celebration featuring live entertainment, whimsical characters, and nostalgic beachside fun along the Lake Erie shoreline. Photo courtesy Cedar Point

Spectacular Treats

No boardwalk experience is complete without classic tastes like colossal cotton candy, flavored popcorn and hot dogs on grilled buns. Boardwalk Nights also features elevated tastes like the Blue Bunny® Boardwalk Brownie, donut-on-a-stick, jalapeño poppers with cheese sauce, pierogis with sour cream, pickle-on-a-stick and more. Guests can quench their thirst with beer and margarita flights, a signature cotton candy cocktail, Rocket Pop® Bonanza and ICEE® frozen drinks, signature spiked cocktails and lemonade/limeade shakers and more.

Activities for the Family

Guests can challenge each other with interactive games on The Boardwalk, like Hy Stryker, Boardwalk Basketball on the 3 Point Challenge court, Ring A Seagull – a humorous nod to Cedar Point’s unofficial winged mascots, Milk Cans and Token Pitch.

Festive Finale

The rooftops of the Dodgem bumper cars ride and the majestic Cedar Point Grand Pavilion will pop with flashes of color and light as Boardwalk Nights’ grand finale brings the evening’s activities to a close. Featuring synchronized, close-proximity fireworks, pyrotechnics, light and sound, the display is the perfect end to a hot summer night at Cedar Point.

Guests looking to make the most of Boardwalk Nights with multiple visits can purchase a Cedar Point Summer Pass for $125, plus applicable taxes and fees. The Summer Pass includes unlimited Cedar Point-only admission through Labor Day, plus free general parking, in-park discounts and more.

For complete Boardwalk Nights information or to purchase Summer Passes and special overnight packages, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.