The Conjuring: Beyond Fear interactive experience to debut at HalloWeekends this fall

New attraction challenges guests to survive more than 20 minutes of next-level horror

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 11, 2025) – Cedar Point’s signature fall HalloWeekends presented by SNICKERS® event, with not-so-scary family fun by day and blood-curdling scares by night, returns select days and nights Sept. 11 to Nov. 2. New at HalloWeekends, the fright factor hits extreme levels with the introduction of The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, an interactive, SCREAMium experience. In addition to the park’s 67 rides and attractions, HalloWeekends features five haunted mazes, five immersive scare zones, event-themed foods, electric live shows and an entire park transformed for the sights and sounds of the season.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear

This new SCREAMium experience will have guests navigate iconic scenes from New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring Universe to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleashed. Guests will encounter legendary entities such as The Nun, The Crooked Man, and The Ferryman as they race to restore order and lock Annabelle back in her secure box – or risk catastrophic consequences for the living realm. With state-of-the-art effects, screen-to-scream environments and a series of chilling interactive challenges in an experience spanning more than twenty minutes, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear plunges guests deeper than ever before into The Conjuring Universe.

HalloWeekends Maze Updates

New for this year, haunted mazes will only be accessible to guests with the purchase of a Haunted Attractions Pass. The introduction of this event pass reflects a new chapter of scares at HalloWeekends, driven by haunted maze enhancements and the introduction of new scares designed to improve the guest experience during this event. Those seeking the heart-pounding terror of the park’s haunted mazes can enhance their visit with the purchase of a Haunted Attractions Pass, while those seeking night rides, scare zones and live entertainment only require park admission. The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is not included with the Haunted Attractions Pass and is an extra-charge experience.

Daytime Fun for Families

More than 20 activities and attractions catered just for families return during the daytime hours of HalloWeekends. Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, hay bale mazes, mask-making, pumpkin decorating, interactive live shows and more. From The Magical House on Boo Hill to friendly roaming characters along The Bonewalk, there’s fun for all ages before the sun sets on America’s Roller Coast®.

Cedar Point’s Best Season Pass Offer Ever

For the ultimate fall experience, guests can now purchase a 2026 Gold Pass for just $99 (plus applicable taxes and fees) and enjoy unlimited visits to HalloWeekends. In addition, when guests purchase the 2026 Gold Pass through Sept. 1, they also receive unlimited visits in 2026 to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark and unlimited visits to more than 40 Six Flags theme parks across North America. This unprecedented offer is available online only at cedarpoint.com.

