Home News Now’s the time – it’s last call for fall at Cedar Point

Now’s the time – it’s last call for fall at Cedar Point

Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends ends on November 2nd.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Oct. 23, 2025) – The hay bales, skeletons, pumpkins and monsters are about to vanish into the night for another year as Cedar Point is set to wrap up its annual HalloWeekends® presented by SNICKERS® event on Sunday, Nov. 2. It’s the last chance to enjoy family-friendly activities like The Magical House on Boo Hill, pumpkin decorating, mask-making, trick-or-treat, the kids’ costume contest and the lively shows catered just for the little ones.

As the sun sets, the screams from the world’s most exhilarating coasters extend into attractions for scare-seekers, including indoor mazes like Blood Bath, Slaughterhouse and Eerie Estate, plus outdoor fright zones such as Blood on the Bayou, Cut Throat Cove and Tombstone Terror-tory.

It’s also the final days for Cedar Point’s all-new SCREAM-ium experience The Conjuring: Beyond Fear. This innovative and terrifying attraction immerses guests into iconic scenes from New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring Universe, allowing them to witness state-of-the-art effects, screen-to-scream environments and a series of chilling interactive challenges. The Conjuring: Beyond Fear experience lasts more than 20 minutes and a one-time visit is included with the Haunted Attractions Express Pass, providing access to all indoor mazes.

The seasonal décor, spooky live shows, themed culinary tastes and additional fall offerings disappear Nov. 2 as the park goes into hibernation until next May.

MVP Gold Pass Offer Expiring

In just a few days, the best offer on a 2026 Gold Pass will go away forever. Right now, a 2026 Gold Pass includes MVP access to Cedar Point and more than 40 Six Flags parks across North America for just ten payments of $10 per month (after initial payment of $25; plus applicable taxes and fees). The Gold Pass also includes unlimited visits to HalloWeekends, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking, in-park discounts, Pass Perks and more. The free MVP upgrade offer is available line now through Oct. 26 at cedarpoint.com.

ANNABELLE, THE CONJURING, THE NUN and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. © 2025 Mars or Affiliates.