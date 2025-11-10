Six Flags faces investor lawsuit alleging deception over park conditions before Cedar Fair merger

Monday, 10 November 2025
A federal class action lawsuit accuses Six Flags and its executives of misleading investors about the deteriorating state of its parks before merging with Cedar Fair. The lawsuit claims Six Flags downplayed maintenance issues and staffing cuts, leading to disappointing earnings post-merger. The suit seeks class-action status, damages, and legal fees for investors who suffered losses.
