Cedar Point To Hire 7,000 Associates For 2026 Season

Six Flags to celebrate National Hiring Week Feb. 14 – 22 with coast-to-coast hiring blitz to fill wide variety of roles with competitive wages and perks

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 4, 2026) – Cedar Point, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, is set to hire 7,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2026 season on May 9. The park will start filling those roles during a week-long hiring event by parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to fill more than 50,000 positions in its parks across North America.

“It may be freezing outside today, but we’re already thinking warm summer thoughts as we seek a strong seasonal team to deliver fun to our guests,” said Colleen Brady, park manager of Cedar Point. “With the return of the record-breaking Siren’s Curse tilt coaster, our mile-long beach, waterpark and special events, we have a wide variety of positions for every skill level. This isn’t just a place to work – it’s where career development, life-long friendships and perfect summer jobs begin.”

Cedar Point will hire for seasonal positions in areas like food and beverage, ride operations, aquatics/waterpark, security, hotels, maintenance, behind-the-scenes and more.

Positions start at $15/hour with select positions at $13/hour and include great benefits like flexible schedules, free park admission for associates and their friends, in-park discounts, scholarship opportunities, on-site housing for those who qualify, exclusive park events for associates and free admission to any Six Flags park.

How to Apply

Cedar Point will host in-person open house hours at the Cedar Point Hiring & Training Center, 2206 Cleveland Road West in Sandusky from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during National Hiring Week Feb. 14 – 22. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply and get hired the same day.

The company’s “Rapid Hiring Program” provides an expedited online option for interested applicants. Job seekers are encouraged to visit cedarpoint.com/jobs to apply and complete interview questions remotely. The Rapid Hiring Program offers convenience, speed, efficiency and flexibility for those wanting to apply and interview from the comfort of their home or mobile device.

Cedar Point will open for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9. For more information or to apply, visit cedarpoint.com.