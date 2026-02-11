Home News Sandusky, Cedar Point Partner on $3M Water Line and Causeway Upgrades

Sandusky, Cedar Point Partner on $3M Water Line and Causeway Upgrades

City and Six Flags agree to install a new water line and advance long-term infrastructure improvements funded largely by tourism-related taxes.

Cedar Point and the city of Sandusky have agreed to install a new $3 million water line along the eastern edge of the Cedar Point Causeway, replacing aging infrastructure that has caused service interruptions and traffic disruptions in recent years, the Sandusky Register reported.

The new line will run beneath the roadway beside the existing pipe, which will be capped but left in place. Officials said the relocation should limit future repairs to a single lane rather than multiple lanes, reducing the risk of closures that have at times forced the amusement park to shut down. The line also serves residents along the Cedar Point Chaussee.

The project ties into broader plans to rebuild and widen the causeway and Cedar Point Drive, including expanding to five vehicular lanes and adding a bike and pedestrian path.

Funding stems from a 2021 agreement dedicating a portion of increased admissions and parking taxes — paid largely by Cedar Point visitors — back to Six Flags for infrastructure improvements. The new water line pushes the company’s total investment in Sandusky to more than $30 million.

Construction on the water line could begin soon and is expected to conclude in 2026, while the larger causeway project will take several years and may involve periodic lane closures.