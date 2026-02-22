Home News Cedar Point fans raise $120,000 for A Kid Again during annual ‘Winter Chill Out’ event

New park experiences announced for upcoming season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 21, 2026) – With 77 days to go until Cedar Point opens for the season, the park opened its gates for more than 1,000 park fans today for a sold-out, exclusive behind-the-scenes Winter Chill Out walking tour and fundraiser. The event provides a peek behind the curtain of the park’s winter operation and reveals new offerings coming to Cedar Point each summer.

Winter Chill Out benefits A Kid Again – Northern Ohio, an organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families raising kids with life-threatening illnesses. Since fundraising at Winter Chill Out began in 2012, nearly $1 million has been raised for various family-focused charities, prioritizing the park’s mission to make people happy and help kids in need.

“The response from Cedar Point fans is truly overwhelming and we cannot thank them enough,” said Christine Bucknell, executive director of the Northern Ohio Chapter of A Kid Again. “Their amazing donation through ticket sales allows us to help families raising children with life-threatening conditions take the focus off illness and on to family and living life through our cost-free Adventure. Adventures help these special families remain active, social and hopeful as they navigate treatments, hospital stays and uncertainty.”

Cedar Point fans tour the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad engine house during the sold-out Winter Chill Out behind-the-scenes tour and fundraiser at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on Feb. 21, 2026. More than 1,000 guests attended the annual event, which benefits A Kid Again - Northern Ohio and offers a preview of new attractions and experiences coming to the park’s 2026 season. Photo Courtesy Cedar Point.

“Partnering with A Kid Again is extremely important to our entire team, as our mission is to make people happy and provide a best-day experience for guests of all ages,” added Colleen Brady, park manager of Cedar Point. “We know how difficult day-to-day life can be for A Kid Again families, so helping them take a little break and experience pure fun and happiness means the world to us.”

In addition to seeing ongoing work in the park’s maintenance, landscaping and sign shops, Winter Chill Out attendees were the first to learn about these new experiences and offerings coming to Cedar Point in 2026, including:

Star-Spangled Celebration

Cedar Point commemorates 250 years of the United States with a patriotic event bursting with energy and excitement. From June 29 – July 4, guests will enjoy breathtaking skydiving demonstrations, specialty food and beverage offerings, interactive contests, performances from the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band and more. The all-ages party culminates on Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays on the Great Lakes.

Veterans VIP Parking

In addition to the existing offerings of discounted admission tickets for first responders and members of the military, Cedar Point will honor those who have served our country with the addition of veterans-only VIP parking. This exclusive area, located at the front of the main parking lot near the Main Gate, is reserved for our nation’s bravest who have devoted their lives to defending the nation’s freedom. The dedicated spaces are available each operating day and reinforce Cedar Point’s gratitude to all who have served.

Starbucks® Renovations

Cedar Point’s Starbucks® locations will debut refreshed looks for the 2026 season. Featuring updated seating, new color palettes, fresh décor with historical park photos and new layouts to better serve guests, both locations will continue to welcome those who need a refreshing hot or cold beverage while at the park. The two Starbucks® locations are just inside the Main Gate and in the historic Hotel Breakers Rotunda along the Cedar Point Beach.

Regional Gold Pass

Guests looking to complete the ultimate summer road trip to enjoy Cedar Point’s sister parks within the Midwest can purchase the new Regional Gold Pass. In addition to season-long admission, parking, discounts and HalloWeekends® access at Cedar Point, the new Regional Gold Pass now includes access to Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, La Ronde, Michigan’s Adventure, Worlds of Fun, Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor Rockford, Six Flags St. Louis, Valleyfair and Six Flags Darien Lake.

Guests can purchase the Regional Gold Pass online for five payments of $23 after an initial payment of $35 (plus applicable taxes and fees).

Cedar Point will also offer these popular signature events and attractions in 2026:

Boardwalk Nights

When the sun goes down, the famous Cedar Point Beach and The Boardwalk section of the park come alive with larger-than-life entertainment, over-the-top food and drink, games for the entire family, live music, dancing and more. Back for its third year, Boardwalk Nights runs evenings July 17 – Aug. 16 and features a nightly grand kick-off procession that celebrates Cedar Point’s rich history as a mile-long beach and boardwalk.

Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest

The time to celebrate the park’s famous midway munchie returns during Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest Sept. 11 – 13. This weekend event will offer a limited-time menu of specialty fresh-cut fries available at both in-park locations serving the savory spuds. A staple since 1942, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have remained a signature can’t-miss food item while visiting the park.

HalloWeekends®

Cedar Point’s family-friendly fall event returns for not-so-scary fun by day and frights by night Sept. 17 – Nov. 1. In addition to the park’s rides and attractions, HalloWeekends is home to indoor haunted mazes, immersive outdoor scare zones, event-themed foods, live shows and millions of cornstalks, pumpkins, straw bales and décor that transform the park for spooky season. Complete details on this year’s HalloWeekends will be released at a later date.

Siren’s Curse® & Top Thrill 2®

The Roller Coaster Capital of the World® celebrates the newest additions to its steel scream-machine lineup. Climb 160 feet above the park and tilt precariously over the edge on Siren’s Curse, North America’s tallest, fastest and longest tilt coaster. With on-board audio and LED lighting, Siren’s Curse takes its riders into an unforgettable plunge to the abyss with on-board audio and LED lighting, 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree barrel rolls, a high-speed “triple-down” element and a top speed of 58 mph.

Speed and height are king on Top Thrill 2, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch “strata” coaster. Riders join the CP Racing Team as they board sleek, next generation motorsport machines and race a course unlike any other on the planet. Guests experience three incredible bursts of speed, including the world’s fastest reverse launch at 101 mph.

Cedar Point opens for the 2026 summer season on Saturday, May 9. For more information on this year’s special events, Season Passes, operating calendars and more, visit cedarpoint.com.