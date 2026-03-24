Cedar Point’s Frontier Trail to satisfy discerning palates at all-new Barrels & Bites signature event

Tuesday, 24 March 2026
Cedar Point Press Release
SANDUSKY, Ohio (March 24, 2026) – Cedar Point invites guests to indulge their senses at the new Barrels & Bites signature event, coming to the park June 5 – 28. Set along the scenic Frontier Trail, connecting the park’s Main Midway to Frontier Town, fans of the region’s finest beer, bourbon and wine can combine unique sips with specialty food pairings created by Cedar Point’s culinary team. Food, craft beer and bourbon enthusiasts will experience the finest flavor profiles as Barrels & Bites showcases the absolute best in the artistry behind every pour and bite. Some of the featured items include:
At Trail Tavern
At Wild Turnip
At Fort Sandusky
At Whistle Stop
In most event locations, guests can enjoy beer and wine flights, select bourbons, local wines and more.
In addition to a wide variety of hand-crafted tastes, a host of activities and live music will heighten the festive atmosphere for the duration of the event. Guests can enjoy games of cornhole and ring toss, while local artists from Loft at 36 Eleven create handmade custom hats for purchase. The park’s Leather Shop, Rock Shop, Glassblowing Store and wood carver will also highlight limited-edition, hand-crafted items, including Barrels & Bites branded merchandise.
The music of Barrels & Bites sets the tone, and several local performers will provide the soundtrack to match the relaxed, shade-covered ambiance of the Frontier Trail. Guests can enjoy modern folk piano melodies, a guitar and jazz trio and more. Performances rotate throughout the duration of Barrels & Bites.
Barrels & Bites runs daily from 4 p.m. to park close (except Tuesdays) June 5 – 28. Access to the event is included with park admission; tastings available for a nominal fee. For more information, including special Cedar Point Resorts overnight packages that include free single-day park admission tickets valid after 4 p.m. on the day of arrival, visit cedarpoint.com.
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