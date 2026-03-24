Home News Cedar Point’s Frontier Trail to satisfy discerning palates at all-new Barrels & Bites signature event

Cedar Point’s Frontier Trail to satisfy discerning palates at all-new Barrels & Bites signature event

Cedar Point will host its new Barrels & Bites event from June 5–28 along Frontier Trail, featuring curated beer, bourbon, and wine pairings with specialty dishes like pork belly sliders and short rib gnocchi. The event also includes live music, games, and artisan vendors, with admission included in park entry and tastings offered for an additional fee.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (March 24, 2026) – Cedar Point invites guests to indulge their senses at the new Barrels & Bites signature event, coming to the park June 5 – 28. Set along the scenic Frontier Trail, connecting the park’s Main Midway to Frontier Town, fans of the region’s finest beer, bourbon and wine can combine unique sips with specialty food pairings created by Cedar Point’s culinary team. Food, craft beer and bourbon enthusiasts will experience the finest flavor profiles as Barrels & Bites showcases the absolute best in the artistry behind every pour and bite. Some of the featured items include:

At Trail Tavern

Smoked pork belly sliders with picked onions, crispy poblano pepper straws and bleu cheese crema

Mini crab cakes with apple and habanero slaw

Chocolate stout mousse cups

At Wild Turnip

Braised beef short rib ragout with sage butter crispy gnocchi

Cheesecake bites with honey-roasted fruits

At Fort Sandusky

Flaming strawberry shortcake

Honey and herb-brined smoked wings with raspberry chardonnay reduction

At Whistle Stop

Grilled flatbread pizza topped with sliced smoked chicken breast

Aged cheeses with chocolate, dried fruits and nuts

Chocolate-covered strawberries

In most event locations, guests can enjoy beer and wine flights, select bourbons, local wines and more.

In addition to a wide variety of hand-crafted tastes, a host of activities and live music will heighten the festive atmosphere for the duration of the event. Guests can enjoy games of cornhole and ring toss, while local artists from Loft at 36 Eleven create handmade custom hats for purchase. The park’s Leather Shop, Rock Shop, Glassblowing Store and wood carver will also highlight limited-edition, hand-crafted items, including Barrels & Bites branded merchandise.

The music of Barrels & Bites sets the tone, and several local performers will provide the soundtrack to match the relaxed, shade-covered ambiance of the Frontier Trail. Guests can enjoy modern folk piano melodies, a guitar and jazz trio and more. Performances rotate throughout the duration of Barrels & Bites.

Barrels & Bites runs daily from 4 p.m. to park close (except Tuesdays) June 5 – 28. Access to the event is included with park admission; tastings available for a nominal fee. For more information, including special Cedar Point Resorts overnight packages that include free single-day park admission tickets valid after 4 p.m. on the day of arrival, visit cedarpoint.com.