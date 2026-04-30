Home News Cedar Point opens for its 157th season May 9

Cedar Point opens for its 157th season May 9

Summer to include all-new Barrels & Bites signature event and week-long celebration to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (April 30, 2026) – It’s time to “get to The Point” and experience another summer of family fun as Cedar Point is set to open its gates for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9. The multi-day destination set on a Lake Erie peninsula will deliver all-new events, special recognition for veterans and celebrate one of the many rides and attractions that have made Cedar Point an American summertime tradition.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment all winter and our team’s excitement around the upcoming season is palpable,” said Colleen Brady, park president of Cedar Point. “With newer attractions like Siren’s Curse and Top Thrill 2™, plus the multitude of attractions and entertainment for young families, we’re ready to make people happy for another summer of special moments, memories and non-stop fun.”

Barrels & Bites

Guests will indulge their senses at the new Barrels & Bites signature event, coming to the park June 5 – 28. Set along the scenic Frontier Trail, connecting the park’s Main Midway to Frontier Town, fans of the region’s finest beer, bourbon and wine can combine unique sips with specialty food pairings created by Cedar Point’s culinary team. From hand-crafted food and live entertainment to craft beer and the best bourbon, the finest flavor profiles will be on full display this June.

Star-Spangled Celebration

Cedar Point commemorates 250 years of the United States with Star-Spangled Celebration presented by M&M’S®, a patriotic event bursting with energy and excitement. From June 29 – July 4 on select days, guests will enjoy breathtaking skydiving demonstrations, specialty food and beverage offerings, interactive contests, performances from the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band, historic World War II aircraft activation flyovers by Lake Erie Warbirds featuring Flight of the Flags and more. The all-ages party culminates on Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays on the Great Lakes.

Veterans VIP Parking

In addition to the existing offerings of discounted admission tickets for first responders and members of the military, Cedar Point will honor those who have served our country with the addition of veterans-only VIP parking. This exclusive area, located at the front of the main parking lot near the Main Gate, is reserved for our nation’s bravest who have devoted their lives to defending the nation’s freedom. The dedicated spaces are available each operating day and reinforce Cedar Point’s gratitude to all who have served.

Corkscrew Turns 50

Introduced in 1976 to celebrate America’s bicentennial, Cedar Point’s iconic Corkscrew roller coaster celebrates 50 years of head-over-heels thrills. Corkscrew debuted as the world’s first triple-looping roller coaster and the first to span a midway, up and over guests walking below. To this day, many young thrill-seekers ride Corkscrew as their first “big” coaster to conquer at America’s Roller Coast®.

The World’s Best Thrills

With an impressive collection of 66 rides, Cedar Point is home to a variety of fun for the whole family. Coaster fans will enjoy Siren’s Curse – the newest addition to the park’s world-famous roller coaster collection. Climb 160 feet above the park and tilt precariously over the edge before dropping into the abyss at a 90-degree angle. With on-board audio, 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree barrel rolls, a high-speed triple-down element and a top speed of 58 mph, Siren’s Curse delivers an experience unlike any other.

Siren’s Curse is just one of 18 roller coasters that complements fan favorites like Millennium Force®, GateKeeper® and North America’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, Top Thrill 2™. The park also boasts three children’s areas, the coal-fired Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad, Cedar Downs Racing Derby, Troika, Giant Wheel and more.

Regional Gold Pass

Guests can enjoy two great parks in one great state (and more) with the Regional Gold Pass. Valid for season-long park and waterpark admission, general parking, bring-a-friend offers and discounts, the Gold Pass opens up access to Cincinnati’s Kings Island and the new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare dark ride. This reimagining of a beloved former attraction combines immersive storytelling, quirky characters and the addition of high-tech gaming into a family ride for a new generation.

The Regional Gold Pass also includes Canada’s Wonderland, La Ronde, Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Hurricane Harbor Rockford and Six Flags Darien Lake. Guests can purchase the Regional Gold Pass online for five payments of $23 after an initial payment of $35 (plus applicable taxes and fees).

For more information on the upcoming season, including tickets, Season Passes, overnight resort packages, schedules and more, visit cedarpoint.com.