Home News Cedar Point to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial with a week-long, star-spangled birthday bash

Cedar Point to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial with a week-long, star-spangled birthday bash

Cedar Point celebrates America’s 250th birthday with a week-long Star-Spangled Celebration featuring patriotic entertainment, aerial displays, specialty foods and July Fourth fireworks.

Cedar Point Press Release

SANDUSKY, Ohio (June 25, 2026) – Cedar Point, an American summertime tradition since 1870, will commemorate America’s 250th birthday with Star-Spangled Celebration presented by M&M’S®, a party filled with entertainment, spectacular aerial displays and in-park activities June 29 – July 4. During the event, guests are encouraged to wear their best red, white and blue as America’s Roller Coast® beams with pride in our country.

Each day, guests can participate in a variety of activities like the Stars, Stripes and Styles Costume Contest, Flavors of Freedom Pie-Eating Contest and Stars & Hypes Midway Games. That’s just the beginning as spirited patriotism and unforgettable family moments happen across the park.

Aerial Honors for Our Heroes

Kicking off the week, historic World Water II aircraft will take to the skies above Cedar Point on Monday, June 29 at select times between 9 and 10 a.m. Flown by Lake Erie Warbirds, these aircraft will be carrying reverent cargo. Performing the Flight of the Flags, the warbirds will contain the American flags belonging to service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

On Saturday, July 4, skydivers from Deploy Events will descend from high above as they perform aerial maneuvers and carry the massive Star-Spangled Celebration flag to the beach below. Skydiving demonstrations will take place at 9 a.m., 1 and 8 p.m.

Melodies and Moments

Every morning during Star-Spangled Celebration, the day will begin with a live vocal performance of The Star-Spangled Banner. The talented members of Cedar Point’s entertainment team will showcase their all-American spirit daily at 9 a.m. near the Main Gate.

On Wednesday, July 1, the 122nd Army Band of the Ohio Army National Guard brings American melodies to the Main Midway Stage near the Sky Ride West station. Formed during World War II, the 122nd Army Band has performed halftime shows, concerts at Cleveland’s Severance Hall and with the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra. The 122nd Army Band will entertain guests at 2, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 3, the energetic Cleveland Cavaliers Entertainment Team will hype up the crowd at 2:45 and 4:45 p.m. Featuring the 216Stix Drumline, the Wine and Goldies Dance Team and voice of the Cavs Ahmaad Crump, the team will also pop up at surprise locations in the park to continue the party with music, giveaways and more.

Tastes of Summer

It wouldn’t be an Independence Day party without summertime treats and eats. In addition to the traditional flavors found throughout the park, Cedar Point’s culinary team is featuring more than 10 specialty items served only during Star-Spangled Celebration, including:

Firecracker Dog – Hot dog topped with jalapeño relish, sriracha mayo and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®.

Cleveland Po’ Boy Dog – Kielbasa sausage with barbeque sauce, fries and Cleveland slaw.

Firework 250 Crazy Shake – Strawberry shake with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red, white and blue candy and topped with The Original Bomb Pop®.

All-American Funnel Cake – Crispy funnel cake topped with vanilla ice cream and finished with red, white and blue sprinkles.

A variety of cocktails and mocktails are also available, like the All-American Mocktail that combines Sprite®, blue popping boba and cherry flavors, served in a souvenir cup.

Fireworks Finale

On Independence Day, the night sky above Cedar Point will come alive with a breathtaking fireworks display at 10 p.m. Set to music that captures the spirit of America, the Light Up The Point fireworks electrifies the energy on the famous mile-long Cedar Point Beach and caps off one of America’s most time-honored traditions. Guests looking to celebrate in style can purchase the VIP Viewing Experience that includes reserved seating on the beach, a Star-Spangled Snack Pack, bottled beverage and exclusive access to the Beach Bar.

Celebrating a Legacy of Thrills

Throughout its history, Cedar Point has introduced some of the most innovative and technologically-advanced rides in the world. While these attractions continue to wow park guests, the classics still resonate with new and returning visitors.

Some of the most well-known include:

Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad (1963) – From the authentic coal-fired steam locomotives to its scenic two-mile route around the park and through the fictitious town of “Boneville,” the narrow-gauge railroad is a living nod to the massive iron horses that built and connected America.

Blue Streak (1964) – Named to honor the local high school sports team, this wooden out-and-back classic coaster still provides immense fun for all ages.

Cedar Downs Racing Derby (1967) – One of only two racing carousels operating in the U.S., this engineering marvel is also one of the fastest carousels in the world.

Magnum XL-200 (1989) – This coaster’s impressive height of 205 feet required an entirely new category of thrill ride – the hyper coaster, indicating a maximum height of 200 – 299 feet.

Offers for Military

Cedar Point honors members of the military and first responders with discounted admission tickets throughout the season. In addition, the park offers veterans-only VIP parking. This exclusive area, located at the front of the main parking lot near the Main Gate, is reserved for our nation’s bravest who have devoted their lives to defending the nation’s freedom. The dedicated spaces are available each operating day and reinforce Cedar Point’s gratitude to all who have served.

Special activities and offerings during Star-Spangled Celebration are included with park admission. Guests can enjoy each day of the event with a 2026 Gold Pass, providing season-long admission to Cedar Point Kings Island and more regional Six Flags parks, free general parking, in-park discounts on food and merchandise, Perks & Play bonuses and more.